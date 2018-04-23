Edison Issues Update On e-Therapeutics (ETX)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / With the refocusing of the business and the new CEO's strategic review now implemented, e-Therapeutics (LSE: ETX) finds itself with the NDD platform and at least two lead preclinical small molecule immuno-oncology (I/O) assets at a time when big pharma partners are clamouring for those assets. This is because Merck and BMS's marketed anti-PD-1 antibodies need synergistic mechanisms to broaden and extend the number and duration of their responses. ETX's first partnership announcement will be a value inflection point.

We have updated our model for the FY18 results. With ETX's active business development efforts now ratcheting-up, we have reviewed the recent early-stage I/O deals like Nektar's and Viralytics's Phase I transactions with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) and Merck & Co, respectively, We have also reviewed ten preclinical I/O licensing transactions. Adding one median preclinical I/O transaction to ETX's market capitalisation increases our valuation from $42m to £60m.

Click here to view the full report.

