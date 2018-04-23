

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were fluctuating in lackluster trade on Monday as investors kept an eye on U.S. bond yields and tracked the pound, which hit a two-week low against the dollar following comments from the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney that market expectations over the possibility of a rate hike in May were overblown.



Traders also looked ahead to a cross-party and non-binding technical vote on Brexit due Thursday for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was little changed with a negative bias in late opening deals after adding half a percent on Friday.



Capita soared 13 percent as the outsourcing firm announced a cash call to raise £701m after reporting a wider loss for last year.



Lender Barclays slid half a percent as its CEO faces fine over a whistleblower incident.



Advertising and public relations company WPP lost 2 percent after Ford Motor Company said it has put its creative account up for review.



