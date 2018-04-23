Fiberglass Pipes Market to Grow at 5.6% CAGR Owing to Enhanced Application Scope, Forecasts From 2014 To 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Fiberglass Pipe Market was estimated at USD 3.83 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 6.19 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6%. Fiberglass pipe is used for potable water use ranging in size from 1inch through 144 inches in diameter. The pressure classes range for such fiberglass from 50 psi through 250 psi. The design defines different stiffness categories and also about the exterior loading applied to the pipe. Benefits in using such pipes include light weight, corrosion resistance, low installation cost, sophistication and hydraulic smoothness. Disadvantages pertaining to use of fiberglass pipes include vulnerability to mechanical damage, low modulus of electricity, and lack of standard jointing system.

A method of manufacturing a pipe is called as filament winding. Glass-fiber saturated with resin is wound around a mandrel under controlled environments. Thus, inside diameter of the pipe is fixed by mandrel diameter and thickness of the wall is governed by pressure and stiffness class as specified. Another method of manufacturing is centrifugal casting. The fiberglass and resin reinforcement are applied to the mold and is rotated and heated.

Outer diameter of the pipe is determined by the mold and inside diameter diverges dependent on the wall thickness. Therefore, various methods are used by several manufacturers to join pipe sections and fittings. Overall, considering the advantages and production techniques coupled with driving factors the global fiberglass market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of fiberglass pipes market includes rise in demand for fiberglass pipes in sewage owing to light weight, dimensional stability, resistance to corrosion, sophistication in installation and water management applications and better mechanical properties resulting into an enhanced product life with lower maintenance costs. However, high costs pertaining to material acts as a major restraint to market growth.

On the basis of type, the global fiberglass pipes market is segmented into GRP and GRE. On the basis of fiber, the global fiberglass pipes market is segmented into E-Glass and T-Glass. On the basis of application, the global fiberglass pipes market is segmented into oil & gas, chemicals, irrigation and sewage. Chemical segment dominates the global market in the fiberglass pipes market during the forecast period.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the global fiberglass pipes market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC regions dominate the global fiberglass pipes market due to the presence of large chemical industry and government and heavy spending by government on waste and water management. Indian, Chinese and Indonesian market are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. North America is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Middle-East regions. The key players in the global fiberglass pipes market include Arkema, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc, Formosa Plastics Corporation, SGL Group, Huntsman Corporation, PPG industries, and Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• GRE Pipes

• GRP Pipes

• Others

Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• E-glass

• T-Glass/ S-Glass/ R-Glass

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals

• Sewage

• Irrigation

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Russia

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Central & South America

• Brazil

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

