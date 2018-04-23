

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Monday morning ahead of a trio of U.S. economic reports.



Gold was down $9.20 at $1329 an ounce, extending last week's decline.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.29, down from 0.88 in February.



The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for April will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 54.6, slightly up from 54.3 in the prior month.



Existing Home Sales for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The market consensus is for 5.528 million, compared to 5.540 a month ago.



