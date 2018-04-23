JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stMarch 2018 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st March 2018 US$ 9.91

The NAV at 31 March 2018 is $9.91 per share ($9.98 at 28 February 2018). The decrease in NAV per share of 7 cents per share is due to investment losses (4 cents) and fx losses of (2 cents) and expenses and finance costs of (5 cents) offset by accrued investment income of 3 cents and change in the fair value of JZCP's CULS 1 cent."

