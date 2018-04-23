CVNA Stock: Expecting an Accelerated Move Toward Higher PricesVolatility has finally subsided from its elevated levels, and the markets can now breathe a sigh of relief because the violent swings characterized by high volatility are less likely to occur, which means the markets are now likely to make a sustained move toward higher prices.Throughout this corrective price action in the markets, I have kept my eye out for investments that are primed to make a move toward higher stock prices because I still have the inclination to believe that a bull market is in development. My beliefs are based on a number of factors, but the main reason is that I have yet to come across any.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...