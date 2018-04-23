eToro Adds EOS to Platform

LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Launch brings total number of crypto assets available on the platform to ten

Move come s as investors increasingly seek to diversify into altcoins

Users own the asset and benefit from eToro's established checks and procedures

eToro, the global trading and investment platform with over nine million users, has today added EOS onto its platform, bringing the total number of cryptocurrency assets available on the site to ten.

EOS is the token linked to one of the most powerful infrastructures for decentralized applications. EOS is a blockchain-based, decentralized system that enables the development, hosting, and execution of commercial-scale decentralized applications (dApps ) on its platform.

The addition of EOS follows NEO and Stellar earlier this year and comes as investors increasingly turn their attention to altcoins, as they seek new investment opportunities and diversification for their portfolios. It will now be available on the eToro platform alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Litecoin, Ethereum Classic, Dash, Stellar and NEO.

Cryptocurrency investors on eToro own the real underlying asset, with eToro acting as custodian. eToro users benefit from eToro's verification procedures, security processes and established reputation within the crypto community.

EOS will soon also be added to eToro's Crypto CopyFund, which uses CFDs to enable investors to diversify across all available cryptocurrencies (weighted by market cap) with just one click.

Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO at eToro, recently commented: "Already in 2018 we've seen attention shift away from mainstream cryptocurrencies and their market share is increasing all the time. In our view, this trend is only set to continue.

"We are constantly seeking to identify and assess new concepts as they emerge and we are committed to bringing the best crypto assets onto our platform for our users to invest in. We're excited to have brought EOS onto the platform already this year and we look forward to seeing how the market develops in 2018 following a very successful 2017 for the crypto community."

AbouteToro

eToro is a global social trading and investment platform. The award-winning platform connects you with a community of 9 million users, with expertise in everything from investing in traditional asset classes like stocks, commodities, currencies and indices through to cryptocurrencies.

eToro offers clients three ways to access the markets:

You can manually invest in over 1,500 instruments across six different asset classes.

For those who lack the time or experience, you can automatically copy the trades of other traders on the platform, benefiting from their in-depth knowledge and investment expertise.

Lastly, investors can use our CopyFunds to access unique investment portfolios. Top Trader CopyFunds comprise the best performing and most sustainable traders on eToro, Market CopyFunds bundle together CFD stocks, commodities or ETFs under one chosen market strategy; and Partner CopyFunds offer portfolios from third party experts.

eToro is the next-generation hub for traders and investors of all shapes and sizes.

