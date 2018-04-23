Managing Director Appointed to Lead Proptech Accelerator

LONDON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Technology industry veteran joins Techstars to partner with Colliers on global industry-shaping programme

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX:CIGI), a global leader in commercial real estate services, and Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, today announced that Ben Liao has joined as Managing Director of the Colliers Proptech Accelerator, Powered by Techstars.

In this new role, Liao will work closely with Colliers and Techstars leadership on the Colliers Proptech Accelerator, a first-of-its-kind programme that identifies and mentors startups around the globe who are developing industry-disrupting technologies in the property and real estate industry. Liao will focus on selecting companies from the already tremendous pool of applicants, partnering with Colliers to define the strategic direction and investment profile within the programme, and creating and nurturing a strong network of mentors, sponsors, investors and corporate partners.

Liao comes to Techstars from Ritual, a venture-backed technology company, where he was a member of the senior leadership team, focusing on creating growth strategies globally, and leading national partnerships focused on new market entry. Prior to that, Liao held management and leadership positions in organisations ranging from startups to large enterprises, with a focus on strategy, investing, business development and strategic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to be working with Ben on the Colliers Proptech Accelerator, Powered by Techstars programme," said Dylan Taylor, President & Chief Operating Officer of Colliers International. "This partnership highlights our commitment to providing the most innovative and cutting-edge technology solutions to help our professionals become more effective, and to help our clients accelerate their success. Ben will be a great resource and mentor throughout the duration of this programme as we source, shape and harness the best and brightest who will make a difference in our industry."

"I am excited for the incredible opportunity to unite pioneering entrepreneurs with Colliers and Techstars," said Ben Liao. "As the need for Proptech continues to grow within the real estate industry, and as venture funding continues to enter the sector, our programme will be at the forefront of helping startups scale their businesses quickly and strategically. Ultimately, uncovering and shaping enterprising Proptech solutions will help accelerate the success of Colliers' clients and professionals."

"Ben's entrepreneurial and enterprising spirit aligns with Colliers' and Techstars' unique culture of innovation, making him a perfect fit for the role," said David Brown, Founder and Co-CEO of Techstars. "We look forward to our new partnership with Ben as we leverage opportunities together and search for the latest technologies that will help Colliers' clients and professionals thrive."

Applicants can learn more about the accelerator here, and may apply for the program here.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is an industry-leading real estate services company with a global brand operating in 69 countries and a workforce of more than 12,000 skilled professionals serving clients in the world's most important markets. Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate services company, with 2017 corporate revenues of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers has also been ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter (@Colliers) and LinkedIn.

About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates four divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships, and the Techstars Venture Capital Fund. http://www.techstars.com.