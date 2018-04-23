(WebFG News) - Investment firm Origo Partners announced on Monday that it has repaid in full the $2.5m loan that it entered into in December 2015. The repayment, made in full satisfaction of all obligations and without any penalties or interest, to lender Lars Bader is an early repayment of the loan which was due to be repaid by December 2020 or by the time Origo had distributed $6m to its shareholders. John Chapman, chairman of Origo, said: "The repayment of the $2.5m loan on very advantageous ...

