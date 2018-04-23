(WebFG News) - Independent mining group Petra Diamonds posted a record quarterly production in its third quarter but saw revenues held back by its inability to sell the blocked Williamson parcel of roughly 71,000 carats. Petra's third-quarter production moved ahead 20% to 1.19m carats and run-of-mine production, which contributed approximately 82% of the group's total carats recovered during the period, increased 29% to 981,201 carats, in line with the company's focus on "value rather than ...

