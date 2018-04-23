(WebFG News) - Financial planning firm Harwood Wealth Management has acquired the assets of retirement solutions specialist Plan65 LTD, according to an announcement on Monday. The acquisition, which will cost £1.56m depending on the fulfillment of performance criteria, will see Plan65's £42m worth of assets under management integrated into Harwood's subsidiary company Compass Wealth Management Consultants. An initial cash consideration of £810,068 will be funded through Harwood's existing ...

