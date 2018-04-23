(WebFG News) - Markets in Asia were mostly lower on Monday, with investors reacting to a decline in technology plays in the US on Friday, as the dollar added value against the region's major trading currencies. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.33% at 22,088.04, as the yen weakened 0.5% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 108.20. Banking stocks, insurers and shipping firms were among the biggest gainers on the broader Topix - which closed flat - while technology stocks were mixed, after ...

