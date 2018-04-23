SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 1st quarter 2018

SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting the results for 1st quarter 2018

Time: Friday 4th of May 8:00 am CET

Place: SpareBank 1 Markets' premises in Olav Vs gate 5, Oslo

The presentation will be made by CEO Finn Haugan and CFO Kjell Fordal.

