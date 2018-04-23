Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2018) - Vangold Mining Corp. (TSXV: VAN) (OTC Pink: VGLDF) (FSE: E35B) ("Vangold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in The Northern Miner - Canadian Mining Symposium at Canada House in London on April 24th and 25th. Cameron King, President & CEO, will be making a formal presentation on Tuesday April 24th at 3pm in the Main Hall.

The Symposium is presented and hosted by The Northern Miner in cooperation with The High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom and offers British and European mining and investment communities a comprehensive view on how Canada has become, and continues to be, the global leader in all facets of the mining industry.

Vangold Mining Corp. is a Canadian silver and gold mining company focused on developing the historic high-grade El Pinguico mine located in Guanajuato, Mexico, situated on the famous Veta Madre structure. Unlike traditional junior exploration companies, Vangold's assets all had various levels of production from modern day techniques or historical artisanal developments. The Company's immediate interest is on the El Pinguico mine property, located 10 km from the UNESCO Heritage city of Guanajuato. The property holds over 700,000 tonnes of stock ore that is ready for processing yielding substantial returns. Upon sudden closure in 1913, remains 200,000 mt at surface and 500,000 mt underground-from shrinkage stoping mining.

As Vangold Mining carries the project towards production, the Company has been confirming historical assay grades through a sampling and drill program on the underground stockpile establishing consistent grade across both stockpiles. The surface stockpile ranges from 0.5 to 6.0 grams AuEq, averaging 1.5-2.0 grams AuEq. Vangold's sampling program on the underground stockpile has resulted in grades ranging from 1.5 grams to 35 grams gold equivalent. The Phase 1 sampling program resource estimate continues over the standing ore piles for the purposes of providing a 43-101 report and preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for production economics.

Looking beyond the El Pinguico mine stockpiles, Vangold has started its underground Phase 2 drill program targeting the lower Carmen and El Pinguico vein systems that continue at depth below the underground ore pile. These epithermal veins possess widths of 3m to 16m, a strike length over 2 km and a 78 degree dip. Known mineralization continues another 500m to 1,300m and possible Veta Madre intersection.

Adjacent to the El Pinguico property, the Company owns San Carlos and Patito I and Patio II for a total of 1890 Ha. Vangold owns an additional five properties located along the Mexican Mining Belt in the Guanajuato State. All of Vangold Mining's properties are 100% owned and distributed between its two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Ombras Mineras El Pinguico Holdings SA de CV (OMP) and CanMex Silver SA de CV (CanMex).

To learn more about Vangold Mining, please visit us in the "Quebec Room" on Wednesday, April 25th between 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. to learn more about Vangold's execution strategy and financing opportunities.

About Vangold Mining Corp.

Vangold is a development-stage silver and gold company, holding 100% ownership of nine mining concessions in the Guanajuato, Mexico Mining District, and is guided and advised by a team of international finance and mining experts from Canada, Mexico and the U.K. Vangold is aggressively pursuing the production of the 700,000 mt standing stock piles and targeting the El Pinguico and Veta Madre vein structure from underground and surface drilling programs. Vangold Mining is fundamentally focused on near-term production and growth by the drill bit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Cameron S. King"

President, CEO and Director

O: + 1-778-945-2940

M: +1 604 499 6545

E: cking@vangoldmining.com

For further information contact:

Mr. Howard Milne, Corporate Development

Telephone: 604-377-8994

Email: howard@vangoldmining.com

Further information is available on Vangold Mining's website at: www.vangoldmining.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This News Release may contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phases such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions identifying forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vangold's expectations, and expressly does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to the following, limited operating history, proposed exploration and/or drill programs and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Vangold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.