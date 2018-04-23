Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2018) - Sixty North Gold Mining (CSE: SXTY) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company is a junior gold development company focused on the Mon Gold Project, located 40 kilometres north of Yellowknife, in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt, NWT, Canada.

The property consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 2 mineral claims, covering 1,221 acres. The Mon Gold Project, one of the most promising gold development opportunities in the NWT, is quartz shear/vein deposit which operated as an underground mine from 1989 - 1997 until closure due to low gold prices.

Sixty North Gold has an option to earn an 80% interest in the project, subject to a 20% carried interest held by New Discovery Mines Limited, the current property owner, and a 2.0% NSR.

Sixty North Gold plans to conduct underground bulk sampling on the former-producing A-Zone, and to conduct surface exploration on the project. Sixty North Gold and New Discovery Mines conducted a 5-hole, 379 metre drilling campaign in 2016 that confirmed mineralization below the mined-out stopes on the A-Zone. All drill holes intersected the A-Zone at target depths.

The company recently closed an IPO, raising gross proceeds of $1,275,000 from the placement of 8.5 million units, priced at $0.15 per unit, with each unit consisting of 1 share and one-half a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.25 for 24 months.

