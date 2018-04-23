EXCHANGE NOTICE 23.4.2018 BONDS



BONDS LISTING ON 24.4.2018



1 bond issued by Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 24.4.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 23.4.2018 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 24.4.2018



1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 24.4.2018 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=674915