EXCHANGE NOTICE 23.4.2018 BONDS
BONDS LISTING ON 24.4.2018
1 bond issued by Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 24.4.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 23.4.2018 LAINAT
LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 24.4.2018
1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 24.4.2018 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=674915
