FirstNet Already Giving a Boost to In-Building Wireless, But Challenges Remain

New Report Identifies Challenges and Provides Strategic Recommendations to Achieving Ideal Indoor Public Safety Coverage

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In its newly released report on public safety DAS in the FirstNet Era, ABI Research examines the intersection of the FirstNet/AT&T radio access network with in-building wireless and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS). As AT&T starts its 5-year multi-billion-dollar National Broadband Public Safety network buildout, also known as FirstNet, in-building wireless is already receiving an immediate boost.

"AT&T has already made its significant in-building resources consisting of more than 6,000 distributed antenna systems and 40,000 Wi-Fi access points available to the first responder community," said Nick Marshall, Research Director at ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies. "AT&T has made priority and pre-emption immediately available to public safety users on these systems."

Since over 80% of wireless traffic originates or terminates indoors, ensuring that a strong signal is available to first responders indoors in emergency situations becomes a mission-critical - if not life-saving - service. The new ABI Research report examines the features being implemented by AT&T for FirstNet, discusses the requirements for in-building FirstNet wireless coverage and makes strategic recommendations to building owners/managers, equipment vendors, system integrators, and neutral hosts. For example, early and frequent collaboration with AT&T/FirstNet and the Authority Having Jurisdiction (AHJ) is essential to ensure successful indoor FirstNet performance.

"Although the FirstNet buildout has just been started by AT&T, the requirements for in-building coverage have received little attention so far. Overlooking FirstNet standards for in-building public safety may, in fact, compromise the effectiveness of this mission-critical service. In addition, multiple AHJs with differing standards for indoor public safety wireless systems, system ownership and funding are among the challenges discussed in the report," Marshall added.

In its assessment of this market ABI Research forecasts that public safety system revenue for indoor wireless, excluding signal sources, will reach $1.8 billion by 2021 growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.8%. North America will represent the largest market for indoor public safety equipment growing by 1.5 times its value in 2017. The indoor public safety equipment market in the Asia Pacific region follows North America in size but has the highest growth of all regions at 2.3 times its value in 2017.

These findings are from ABI Research's Public Safety DAS in the FirstNet Era report. This report is part of the company's Mobile Network Infrastructure research service, which includes research, data, and Executive Foresights.

