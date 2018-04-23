Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Update: Lawsuit for Investors in Tintri Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Tintri Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR).

Investors, who purchased shares of Tintri Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR), have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 18, 2017, a lawsuit was filed against Tintri Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants the defendants in connection with Tintri's initial public offering completed on or about June 30, 2017 (the "IPO") made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Tintri, Inc. experienced distraction, disruption, and sales attrition during its IPO, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Tintri's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 2, 2018, a consolidated complaint was filed and on March 30, 2018, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the case.

