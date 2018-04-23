Scientists led by Germany's Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research have demonstrated for the first time that, as well as electrons, light also releases charged particles in a perovskite solar cell material. The researchers state that this groundbreaking discovery could make possible new solar power applications, such as batteries directly charged by light.Scientists working with methylammonium lead iodide, a perovskite material frequently used in research for low cost, high efficiency solar cells have made a discovery which could both help to explain and control perovskite's issues with ...

