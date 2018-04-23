SolarWinds MSP Brings Customer Conference, Empower MSP, to Amsterdam

DURHAM, N.C., April 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds MSP (https://www.solarwindsmsp.com/), a global leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and MSPs, today announced its full agenda for its customer conference, Empower MSP, giving customers an opportunity to listen to expert speakers and grow their business and technical knowledge, with access to more than 20 hours of content. The event is being held at the NH Collection Amsterdam Grand Hotel, May 15 - 16.

During the two-day conference, four educational tracks will be available for attendees to choose from, encompassing technical, business, and sales and marketing topics. Keynote speakers at Empower MSP include Jonas Kjellberg, one of the co-founders of Skype and former head of internet investments at Kinnevik. Kjellberg will be outlining the process of business creation and discussing how attendees can plan their path to success and transform their business ideas into a high-potential venture.

Jamie Bartlett, journalist and author of 'The Dark Net,' will also be speaking at the event on how the Dark Net is going mainstream. Bartlett will be sharing details on his examination of the hidden corners of the internet, including its strange subcultures, and the protagonists that inhabit it-from trolls, Bitcoin miners, political extremists and members of the hacktivist group Anonymous, to drug dealers and computer scientists.

Key members of the SolarWinds MSP team will also be in attendance at the event, including executive team members John Pagliuca, Mike Cullen, Greg Lissy, and Tim Brown.

"We have combined our UK and European conferences this year and decided to bring our conference to mainland Europe so we can reach even more of our customers to provide face-to-face support, expertise, and answer any questions they may have," said John Pagliuca, general manager, SolarWinds MSP. "For MSPs, it's important to stay on top of the latest trends, so we have expanded our content so everyone can benefit from our educational tracks and keynotes-whether you're a business owner, technician, sales associate, or marketing manager-the team at SolarWinds MSP will make sure all attendees walk away with actionable insights."

Click here (https://empower-msp-amsterdam-2018.solarwindsmsp.com/?_ga=2.61697132.1586831758.1521553828-1464327872.1508504160) to register for Empower MSP Amsterdam and view the full agenda.

