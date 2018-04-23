Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2018) - KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) (OTC: KWGBF) (FSE: KW6) ("KWG") is honoured to have been invited to give the opening presentation to the International Chromium Development Association ('ICDA') Annual Meeting in Paris, on April 25th as part of ICDA's focus on the Ring of Fire.

Moe Lavigne, KWG Vice-President of Exploration & Development will follow Marten Falls First Nation Chief Bruce Achneepineskum to provide the convention with the history of the area and the discoveries and development to date. Dr. Dogan Paktunc, Chief Scientist of Natural Resources Canada's CANMET Mining will lecture on the research that he has completed to date into the new direct reduction method for refining this chromite.

"Our membership is eager to learn more about the Ring of Fire discovery," commented Sheraz Neffati, ICDA Deputy Secretary General, "And are most intrigued to hear about it from those directly involved in the discovery, the land, and the technology."

KWG is the Operator of the Black Horse Joint Venture after acquiring a vested 50% interest through Bold Ventures Inc. which is carried for 10% (20% of KWG's equity in the JV) by KWG funding all exploration expenditures. KWG also owns 100% of Canada Chrome Corporation which has staked claims and conducted a surveying and soil testing program, originally for the engineering and construction of a railroad to the Ring of Fire from Aroland, Ontario. KWG subsequently acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary, Muketi Metallurgical LP, is prosecuting two chromite-refining patent applications in Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and USA. The national phase filings are under review in each of those jurisdictions, save that Canada, South Africa and Kazakhstan have now each issued a Patent for the direct reduction method.

Bruce Hodgman, Vice-President: 416-642-3575 ~ info@kwgresources.com

