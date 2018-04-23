Customers Can Choose between Completing the whole Transaction In-Store at Debenhams' Travel Money bureaux or Using Western Union Mobile app and Pay at Debenhams

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement, today announced that Debenhams, a leading international, multi-channel brand with a proud British heritage will offer global money transfer to more than 200 countries and territories from their 112 stores nation-wide with travel money bureaux.

Customers will have the choice to complete the whole transaction in-store at Debenhams Travel Money bureaux, or to commence their journey on the Western Union Mobile app and pay at Debenhams locations. Customers may also opt to have their receivers pick their money in cash at Agent retail locations or payout to bank accounts or mobile wallets, where available.

Since 2011, the Western Union Mobile app has grown to become one of the most widely connected international money transfer apps across the money transfer sector, connecting people to numerous channels, destinations and pay-in and pay-out and options.

"We are delighted in welcoming Debenhams an international brand with a proud British heritage into Western Union's iconic family of Agents. As a part of Western Union's broader fintech and innovation strategy, the company is extending its digital transformation, by integrating digital services across our physical agent network," said Odilon Almeida, President, Global Money Transfer at Western Union.

"Today's customers are looking for different options to send money or receive money via mobile app, web, retail, kiosk, bank or mobile wallet and we are pleased to extend this choice to customers of Debenhams."

Debenhams' stores are established in major city centers high streets across the UK and serve many of the most densely populated cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and Leicester. Globally Debenhams has 240 stores in 27 countries and gives its customers around the world a unique, differentiated, and exclusive mix of own brands and international brands.

Andy Newman, Head of Debenhams Personal Finance, added: "We are really excited to be working with Western Union to provide a fantastic travel money service to our consumers nationwide. We now have travel money bureaux at over 100 of our stores and will be introducing a total of 6 more in the coming months. We are committed to constantly developing our offering to ensure our customers receive the best possible service, and we look forward to another successful year ahead under our new collaboration with Western Union."

Western Union has a network of more than 6,400 Agent locations across the United Kingdom, including locations offered via major retailers John Lewis, Ryman, WHSmith and Sainsbury's.

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a leader in global payment services. Together with its Vigo, Orlandi Valuta, Pago Facil and Western Union Business Solutions branded payment services, Western Union provides consumers and businesses with fast, reliable and convenient ways to send and receive money around the world, to send payments and to purchase money orders. As of December 31, 2017, the Western Union, Vigo and Orlandi Valuta branded services were offered through a combined network of over 550,000 agent locations in 200 countries and territories and over 150,000 ATMs and kiosks, and included the capability to send money to billions of accounts. In 2017, The Western Union Company completed 276 million consumer-to-consumer transactions worldwide, moving $82 billion of principal between consumers, and 547 million business payments.

For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Debenhams

Debenhams is a leading international, multi-channel brand with a proud British heritage which trades out of over 240 stores across 27 countries. Debenhams gives its customers around the world a unique, differentiated and exclusive mix of own brands, international brands and concessions.

As a trusted brand, Debenhams offers three key products as part of Debenhams Personal Finance services; Credit Card, Insurance and Travel Money, with more than 100 bureaus in stores across the UK.

Debenhams Personal Finance have been awarded the 2018 Trusted Service Award for Wedding and Travel Insurance products by Feefo, an independent seal of excellence that recognises business for delivering exceptional experiences, as rated by real customers.

From a free Debenhams gift card when taking out a Debenhams Insurance policy, shopping rewards when using the Debenhams Credit Card, to 20% extra free on Buy Back when buying Travel Money, each product ensures great value and a rewarding Personal Finance experience for customers.

For more information visit http://finance.debenhams.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005807/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

Western Union

Carolina Laurijssen, +44 (0) 7740 542 203

Carolina.laurijssen@westernunion.com

or

Debenhams

Debenhams Personal Finance PR team

Louise Bailey, Kate Hutchinson or Eleanor Webster

DebenhamsFS@lucre.co.uk

0113 243 1117