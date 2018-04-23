sprite-preloader
WKN: A119ZM ISIN: GB00BPT23R97 
23.04.2018 | 15:52
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GoTech Group plc - Result of AGM and GM, total voting rights

PR Newswire

London, April 23

23 April 2018

GoTech Group plc

("GoTech", the "Company" or the "Group")

Result of AGM and GM

Total Voting Rights

GoTech, the cash shell admitted to trading on AIM, announces that at its annual general meeting ("AGM") and its general meeting ("GM"), both of which were held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

Accordingly, pursuant to the Company's announcement of 27 March 2018 regarding the proposed disposal of Sportsdata Limited to Starnevesse Limited ("Starnevesse") (the "Disposal") and the simultaneous settlement of the outstanding Group indebtedness due to Starnevesse, application has been made for the 8,375,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each to be issued to Starnevesse, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") tomorrow, 24 April 2018. The Disposal will now be completed in accordance with the terms of the SPA, details of which were contained in the announcement of 27 March 2018.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights in the Company will be 273,679,535. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please visit www.gotechgroup-plc.com or contact:

Rupert HornerGoTech Group plcTel: +44 (0) 787 257 1312
Virginia Bull
James Reeve
Liz Kirchner		Allenby Capital LimitedTel: +44 (0) 20 3 328 5656
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams		Peterhouse Corporate FinanceTel: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797

