With Expensify's company card reconciliation dashboard, financial admins now have a comprehensive look into company card spend, drastically reducing reconciliation time

Expensify, the most widely used expense software in the world, has announced their newest feature at ExpensiCon today to make admins' and accountants' lives easier: a company card reconciliation dashboard to centrally manage employee spend. With this new dashboard, admins can oversee and confirm statement amounts, view employees' outstanding expenses, and ensure all expenses are synced to an accounting system all in one location, making reconciling company cards easier than ever.

"Our customers have told us over and over that reconciling company cards is painful they need to confirm that company card expenses have been downloaded, reported, coded, submitted, approved, and exported in order to close their books on time each month," says Jenna Hay, Product and Success Coach at Expensify. "Well, we've heard them loud and clear! With this reconciliation dashboard, admins now have insight into and control over what was once an employee-driven, highly manual process. Admins no longer need to wait and hope employees do their expenses correctly; they can take charge of the entire process themselves, if needed."

Perhaps the biggest benefit of Expensify's reconciliation dashboard is the peace of mind that admins will have once it's enabled. "My favorite part of this feature is that I no longer have to wonder if I'm missing an expense while reconciling our team's company card statements," says Steve Ebersole, Senior Accountant at Expensify. "This dashboard captures the entire picture of company card spend, which means I no longer need to spend hours combing through card statements searching for a small, unreported expense. The dashboard has reduced an eight-hour monthly task down to just 30 minutes."

This announcement comes on the heels of ExpensiCon, Expensify's invite-only conference dedicated to its top 100 partners and customers. To learn more about how Expensify's powerful reconciliation dashboard can make your company card reconciliation process faster and easier than ever, visit expensify.com

