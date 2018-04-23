Date: 23.04.2018



On 4 April 2018 Odyssey Europe AS (the "Bidder") launched a voluntary cash offer to acquire shares of Olympic Entertainment Group AS ("OEG" or the "Target Issuer") based on the terms and conditions of the notice of offer ("Notice of Offer") and prospectus ("Prospectus", together with the Notice of Offer the "Offer Documents") as were approved by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority (the "EFSA") on 2 April 2018 and published on 4 April 2018 on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange ("Offer").



According to section 7. 1) of Notice of Offer and section 1.2 para. 1 of the Prospectus, the Offer and the sales agreements entered into with OEG shareholders as a result of their acceptance of the Offer will only be completed if specific independent conditions (the "Closing Conditions") are met, including, among others, (i) the approval or decision not to oppose the acquisition of qualifying holding of Olympic Casino Eesti AS, a subsidiary of OEG from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board and (ii) the decision not to oppose the proposed indirect acquisition of a qualifying holding of the capital and voting rights in UAB Mecom Grupp, a 100% subsidiary of OEG, from Bank of Lithuania ((i) and (ii) together the "Approval Conditions").



According to section 1.2. of the Prospectus, the Bidder will publish notifications without undue delay on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange if: (1) all Closing Conditions are met; (2) Approval Conditions or any of them are/is met; (3) the Offer will not be completed due to not meeting one of the Closing Conditions.



Hereby the Bidder announces that on 23 April 2018 the Bank of Lithuania issued a notice to the Bidder stating that it does not oppose the proposed indirect acquisition of a qualifying holding of the capital and voting rights in UAB Mecom Grupp.



The Bidder has previously announced the meeting of the Approval Condition set forth under section 7.1) subpara. (i) of Notice of Offer and section 1.2 para. 1 subpara. (i) of the Prospectus on 6 April 2018 (https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=832798&me ssageId=1047129).



Thus, both of the Approval Conditions set forth under section 7.1) subpara. (i) and (ii) of Notice of Offer and section 1.2 para. 1 subpara. (i) and (ii) of the Prospectus have now been met.



