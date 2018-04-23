

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. existing home sales for March will be published at 10.00 am ET Monday. The market consensus is for 5.528 million, compared to 5.540 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the franc, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 108.32 against the yen, 0.9768 against the franc, 1.3941 against the pound and 1.2221 against the euro as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX