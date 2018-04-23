sprite-preloader
Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 23

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSir Ian Powell, Jonathan Lewis, Gillian Sheldon, Andrew Williams, Will Serle, Mark Brown, Garry Dryburgh, Erika Bannerman, Mike Barnard, Joe Hemming, Christopher Baker, Stephen Sharp, Jim Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusSir Ian Powell - Chairman
Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer
Gillian Sheldon - Senior Independent Director
Andrew Williams - Non-Executive Director
Will Serle - Chief People Officer
Mark Brown - Chief Information Officer
Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer
Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer
Mike Barnard - Executive Officer
Joe Hemming - Executive Officer
Christopher Baker - Executive Officer
Stephen Sharp - Executive Officer
Jim Vincent - Executive Officer
b)Initial notification
/Amendment		Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapita plc
b)LEICMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each



GB00B23K0M20
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Sir Ian Powell - Purchase of Shares

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.77753,600

Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.7915138,500

Gillian Sheldon - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.79152,000

Andrew Williams - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.791530,000

Will Serle - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.79155,500

Mark Brown - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.791513,850

Garry Dryburgh - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.791527,700

Erika Bannerman - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.791513,850

Mike Barnard - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.791511,050

Joe Hemming - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.791513,850

Christopher Baker - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.79152,750

Stephen Sharp - Purchase of Shares:

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.791513,850

Jim Vincent - Purchase of Shares

Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.74288,563
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price
285,063 Ordinary shares

£1.7898
e)Date of the transaction
Sir Ian Powell
2018-04-23
11:28 UTC

Jonathan Lewis, Gillian Sheldon, Andrew Williams, Will Serle, Mark Brown, Garry Dryburgh, Erika Bannerman, Mike Barnard, Joe Hemming, Christopher Baker, Stephen Sharp
2018-04-23
07:21 UTC

Jim Vincent
2018-04-23
7:46 UTC
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange - XLON

© 2018 PR Newswire