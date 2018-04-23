Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Sir Ian Powell, Jonathan Lewis, Gillian Sheldon, Andrew Williams, Will Serle, Mark Brown, Garry Dryburgh, Erika Bannerman, Mike Barnard, Joe Hemming, Christopher Baker, Stephen Sharp, Jim Vincent

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Sir Ian Powell - Chairman

Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer

Gillian Sheldon - Senior Independent Director

Andrew Williams - Non-Executive Director

Will Serle - Chief People Officer

Mark Brown - Chief Information Officer

Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer

Erika Bannerman - Executive Officer

Mike Barnard - Executive Officer

Joe Hemming - Executive Officer

Christopher Baker - Executive Officer

Stephen Sharp - Executive Officer

Jim Vincent - Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each







GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares