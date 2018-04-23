(WebFG News) - Sky, BT and other sports broadcaster should breath easier about keeping hold of football and other TV rights in the short term, says rating agency S&P Global, but further out they are at increasing risk from the big internet firms. Earlier in the year Sky paid £199m less per year for Premier League broadcast rights and a 16% cost reduction per game to £9.3m, while BT agreed to fork out £25m less per season but its cost per game rose 21% to £9.2m. Last year, BT paid 33% more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...