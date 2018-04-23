

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe PSA (PEUGF.PK) said that it has built its Connected Vehicle Modular Platform or CVMP for its connected vehicles, using Huawei's OceanConnect IoT1platform.



DS 7 CROSSBACK, launched this month in China, is the first vehicle to benefit from the CVMP. Customers can access new services such as connected navigation, natural language2 voice recognition and a connected service portal via the vehicle's dashboard screen. The vehicle's maintenance status and the history of journeys and driving styles are also accessible from the customer's smartphone.



DS 7 CROSSBACK, unveiled in March 2018, is the first vehicle belonging to the 2nd generation of DS vehicle which embodies the French luxury know how and high technology. Already equipped with a variety of innovative driving assistance features, a new E-Tense 4x4 300 hp petrol hybrid version will follow in 2019, marking the electric offensive by DS Automobiles and Groupe PSA.



