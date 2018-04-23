Collaboration will drive industry adoption and standardization of intermateable in-vehicle networking HFM FAKRA-Mini Coax Solutions

Molex and Rosenberger have signed a dual-sourcing agreement allowing Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini automotive coaxial connectors based on the Rosenberger HFM design. Enabling fast transmission of high data rates up to 20 Gbps, the Rosenberger HFM FAKRA-Mini system is designed for a range of existing and future automotive applications, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), navigation, infotainment and intelligent connected vehicles.

With the dual sourcing agreement, Rosenberger and Molex provide a high-quality, high-speed, cost-optimized intermateable interface with identical mechanical and electrical performance and features. The solution delivers seamless backward compatibility for the automotive market.

"Molex is excited to collaborate with Rosenberger to launch the dual-sourced HFM solution that enables high-speed data transmission fundamental to connected vehicle technology," said Ryan Price, networking segment director, Molex. "Our shared vision is to deliver a high value, cost effective solution that provides design flexibility and backward compatibility."

With the increasing bandwidth and safety critical needs of connected and autonomous vehicle architectures, it is necessary to have a robust infrastructure that can operate a multitude of devices, screens and cameras. HFM FAKRA-Mini connectors allow for the highest bit rate data transmission while saving up to 80 percent of installation space and significant weight compared to the conventional FAKRA generation.

"Ensuring safety is the ultimate priority of ADAS and autonomous driving systems, and HFM connectors play a key role in processing the high data volumes from cameras, sensors, navigation sources and other external objects in real time," said Dr. Tosja Zywietz, CEO, Rosenberger. "We are pleased to collaborate with Molex on making this next-generation coax connector widely available to the automotive industry as a quasi standard."

There is no investment relationship between Molex and Rosenberger under the terms of the product dual-sourcing agreement. For more information about HFM Mini-FAKRA automotive coaxial connectors, please visit https://www.molex.com/automotive/.

About Rosenberger:

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH Co. KG was founded in 1958. A family owned company, Rosenberger ranks today among the world-wide leading manufacturers of standard and customer-specific connectivity solutions in high frequency, high voltage and fibre optic technology. The product range covers RF coaxial connectors, RF test measurement products, RF connectors for automotive electronics, medical and industrial electronics as well as fibre optic products, and cable assemblies. Renowned companies in high-tech industries, e.g. telecommunication, data systems, medical electronics, industrial electronics, test measurement, aerospace engineering or automotive electronics trust the precision and quality of Rosenberger products. Rosenberger is certified to IATF 16949, DIN EN 9100, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. For more information, please visit www.rosenberger.com.

About Molex:

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, automotive, and commercial vehicle.

Molex Resources:

Learn more about Molex at www.molex.com

Follow us at www.twitter.com/molexconnectors

Watch our videos at www.youtube.com/molexconnectors

Connect with us at www.facebook.com/molexconnectors

Read our blog at www.connector.com

Molex is a registered trademark of Molex, LLC in the United States of America and may be registered in other countries; all other trademarks listed herein belong to their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005863/en/

Contacts:

Outlook Marketing Services

Christa Carroll

Senior Vice President

630.408.9164

Christa@outlookmarketingsrv.com