Global Gamification Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 36.2% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global Gamification Marketby Solution Type (Sales, Marketing, Human Resource, Learning & Development and Product Development), By Deployment Type (On -premise and cloud-based), By Customer Type (Customer Driven and Enterprise Driven), End Use Verticals(Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunication, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Government, Enterprise and Education) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the gamification market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be around US$ 15 Bn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. According to report, the gamification market is projected to reach a value of around US$ 20.9 Bn in 2026 at a CAGR of 36.2% over the forecast period.

Gamification is a process to motivate participation, loyalty, and engagement with the technique of game-design elements and game principles in a non-game context.

Global Gamification Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing customer engagement activities are on the rise with the help of social media which offer rewards and incentives such as coupons or special offers and discounts. In addition, there is growing penetration of connected devices. With the increase in Bring Your Own Device(BYOD) trend more than 70% companies allow BYOD usage and around 80% employees use at least one device for business use. Amongst the global population of over 7 billion, there are over 6.5 billion mobile subscribers world-wide. According to, The World Bank, there is 6.6 billion mobile phone users in 2013 and their penetration is growing at over 30% year on year. People are buying items through their mobile phones, using them in the store to validate coupons, or social networking, or using GPS-enabled apps. Increase in use of display devices such as smart phones and tablets results in increase both user acquisition and retention rates. It also enables word of mouth, increase in social sharing, increase loyalty and provides seamless user experience. The effective elements in app are rewards, virtual goods, badges, leaderboards, and progress display. Globally, the online gamer community counts over 800 million people around the world.

Global Gamification Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global gamification market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global gamification market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 36.2% during the forecast period.

Global Gamification Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of solution type, deployment type, customer type, end use verticals and region. The solution type segment includes, sales, marketing, human resource, learning & development and product development. The deployment type segment includes on -premise and cloud-based. The customer type segment includes, customer driven and enterprise driven. The end use verticals segment includes banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), telecommunication, consumer goods & retail, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, government, enterprise and education. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Solution Type: The marketing type segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 32% between 2017 and 2026, owing to increasing marketing activities through marketing dynamics such as points/credits, levels, challenges, virtual goods and leader boards.

By Deployment Type: The cloud based segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other deployment type segment, and register a CAGR of over 30% over the forecast period, owing to increasing usage of internet along with the high adoption of innovative technologies such as web, mobile, and social media has supplemented the growth of cloud-based gamification techniques.

By Customer Type: The enterprise gamification segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other customer type segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 30% between 2017 and 2026, owing to enterprise gamification adoption by large number of industries across departments that help organizations reconsider the way its people, processes and technologies interact to produce results.

By End Use Verticals: The media & entertainment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other end use verticals segment, and register a CAGR of 35% over the forecast period, owing to rapid adoption of internet and smartphone is changing the people collaborate and consumer content.

By region: The market in Europe is expected to register highest CAGR of over 35% between 2017 and 2026, owing to the presence of prominent players in the region.

Global Gamification Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global gamification market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Badgeville, Inc., Bunchball Inc., Arcaris Inc., SAP SE, Big Door Inc., Gigya Inc., Faya Corporation, and LevelEleven LLC.

The Global Gamification Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Gamification Market for 2016-2026.

