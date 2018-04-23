Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc.: Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. Announces Election of Gerry David to its Board of Directors

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2018 / Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: ALLM) (the "Company") announced today that Gerry David (66) has been formally elected to fill an open seat on the Board of Directors by, unanimous vote. Company CEO Daniel de Liege said, "Mr. David brings a lot of experience in public company senior management and in commercializing new technologies and products, we're looking forward to his input and guidance."

Gerry David is a seasoned business professional with deep experience in consumer products, manufacturing, and high-tech industries. Mr. David has extensive experience leading comprehensive turnarounds of both public and private companies with global scopes spanning 72 countries, he is a valuable asset for startup or established companies looking to drive long-term, sustainable growth. His broad areas of expertise include sales and marketing, operations management, financial analysis, capital raising, supply chain management, manufacturing, M&A, regulatory, strategic planning and uplisting from the OTC to NASDAQ. In recognition of his professional achievements, he was one of only 25 Gold Winners in the prestigious 2016 CEO World Awards and was selected as "The Leader" in the CEO of the Year category.

Throughout his executive career, Mr. David has held leadership positions at organizations including Celsius Holdings, Vitarich Labs and HSN Direct. He has been responsible for leading the turnaround of a public beverage company on the verge of going out of business, driving 5 consecutive years of record revenue, increasing shareholder value by 35x, up listing the company from OTC Pink to NASDAQ, lead two capital raises totaling $31m, established subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Beijing, launched products in Asia, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and established manufacturing in Germany, China, and the US; spearheaded the revenue growth of a direct selling company from $2M/month to $4.6M/month in 12 months while developing a new product brand and opening a fulfillment facility in the Bahamas; and facilitating the turnaround of an established direct marketing company, including introducing over 20 new products resulting in a 30% increase in sales, moving the company to a more cost-effective location, and opening up the Israel and European markets.

Mr. David attended Western Michigan University. He currently sits on the Board of Physicians Made Beverages, Reedeux Media, Cutting Edge Beverages, EarthWater LLC, Multi Shot Nutrition and Jel Shots.

As the Company sets its sights on the future and eventually moving from the OTCQB to one of the major exchanges this election of Gerry David will go a long way in satisfying the regulatory requirements of qualified outside board members as well enhance the Company's senior management with the experience and knowledge necessary to make such a move. Mr. David's history and experience will allow the Company move forward and transition from a development stage start-up to a commercially viable leader in the renewable products industry.

About Alliance Bio-Products, Inc.

Alliance BioEnergy +, Inc. ("ALLM") is a publicly traded company focusing on the commercialization and licensing of a patented cellulose conversion technology that it controls through a master license agreement with the University of Central Florida, via its affiliate Carbolosic, LLC. Carbolosic holds the exclusive, worldwide license to four (4) issued patents and sixteen (16) filed and pending patents revolving around the core CTS (cellulose to sugar) technology. ALLM also holds the exclusive CTS rights to North America (Canada, US, and Mexico) and Africa.

The CTS process is the only known patented, dry mechanical process that can convert virtually any cellulose material into sugars and other products in a matter of minutes with no liquid acids, no applied heat, pressure or hazardous materials of any kind. The CTS process when used in the production of Ethanol is clean, less expensive to build and operate than traditional ethanol plants or other cellulose ethanol technologies and is completely environmentally friendly.

