

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An unruly passenger was tasered, arrested and forcibly removed from an American Airlines flight on Sunday evening after he allegedly touched a female passenger inappropriately.



Prior to takeoff, the boyfriend of the female passenger on the plane contacted authorities after the unruly passenger, Jacob Garcia, began touching her.



The Chicago-bound American Airlines plane was still at the gate at Miami International Airport when Garcia was asked by crew members to deplane. After he refused, police officers were called onto the plane. The incident was caught on video by a fellow passenger and posted on Twitter.



The video shows Garcia being held down and tasered several times by three officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department after he became combative with them. Garcia asked why is being removed from the plane and an officer responded, 'You just assaulted a lady.'



During his struggle with the officers, Garcia tried to reach for an officer's gun, but was unable to remove it from the holster.



'In accordance with our procedures, American began the process of deplaning the entire aircraft. During that process, a physical altercation between the same two passengers took place. Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department,' American Airlines said in a statement.



Garcia was subsequently arrested by the police. American Airlines said it will cooperate with the Miami-Dade Police Department on this matter.



The flight, which was scheduled to depart Miami at 9:30 p.m. ET, departed an hour later than scheduled, with all remaining passengers.



