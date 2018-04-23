

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has pledged to pay $4.5 million to cover the United States' financial commitment to the Paris climate agreement.



'America made a commitment and as an American if the government's not going to do it we all have responsibility,' the billionaire philanthropist told CBS in a weekend talk show.



In June last year, President Donald Trump had decided to pull the United States out of the Paris climate pact, signed by his predecessor Barack Obama.



The agreement was unfair to the world's largest economy, according to him. Trump said he was prepared to negotiate a new agreement or re-enter the accord on improved terms, but the UN made it clear that the Paris Climate Agreement is a historic treaty signed by over 190 nations and cannot be renegotiated on the request of a single nation.



Under Bloomberg's leadership, a grand coalition of US businesses, cities, states and universities pledged to continue to work toward reducing carbon emissions despite the U.S. government's withdrawal from the Paris deal.



Mayors of 125 cities, Governors of 9 states, 902 businesses and investors, 19 state attorneys general, and 183 colleges and universities are on board the movement known collectively as 'We Are Still In.'



More than 20 Fortune 500 companies, including Apple, eBay, Google, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, and Nike, also joined the coalition. They branded Trump's decision 'a grave mistake that endangers the American public and hurts America's economic security and diplomatic reputation.'



Speaking in CBS's Face the Nation program, Bloomberg said he is going to send to the Green Climate Fund 'a check for the monies that America had promised to the organization as though they got it from the federal government.'



As part of the agreement, Washington has a commitment to pay $3 billion to the fund.



Bloomberg said he hoped Trump would change his mind in time for next year's payment due from the US.



'But he should change his mind and say look there really is a problem here. America is part of the problem. America is a big part of the solution and we should go in and help the world stop a potential disaster.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX