

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Unionized workers at GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co. 9GM), on Monday tentatively agreed on restructuring measures, enabling the carmaker to avoid being placed under court protection.



GM Korea and its union held 14 rounds of talks in the past two and a half months to narrow differences on a package of self-help measures that include a planned shutdown of a local plant, wage freeze, no bonuses and the suspension of some work benefits.



'Ratification of the tentative agreement is critical to our viability plan and securing support of the Korean government and our shareholders, the Korea Development Bank and GM,' GM Korea President and Chief Executive Kaher Kazem said in a statement.



The agreement will 'become effective only when' its parent company GM and the state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), the biggest and second-biggest shareholders in GM Korea, fulfill their commitments towards the Korean unit, GM Korea said.



GM Korea workers accepted a wage freeze, no bonuses and the suspension of some work benefits. In return, the company said it will offer a voluntary retirement program for the remaining 680 workers at the Gunsan plant and then will discuss with the union a way to 'smoothly resolve' the job issues of those who do not wish to leave the company, the statement said.



The company had originally set the deadline for an agreement from the union at midnight Friday, but it was delayed to 5 p.m. Monday after Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon urged the two sides to find common ground through 'swift but sincere dialogue' and to avoid jeopardizing 150,000 local jobs at the carmaker and its subcontractors.



