(WebFG News) - Douglas McDougall, chairman of the Edinburgh-based Independent Investment Trust, disposed of 25,000 ordinary shares in the firm on Monday, collecting £185,000 in the process. McDougall, who was a partner in Baillie Gifford and Co from 1969 until his retirement in 1999, let go of the shares at a cost of 172p each. In its most recent trading year, Independent Investment Trust generated a net asset value total return of 54.8%, a performance the company said was, by some margin, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...