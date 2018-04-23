(WebFG News) - Oil and gas company Echo Energy has completed a successful workover on a second well in Argentina, resulting in a combination of oil and water rising to the surface. Following the completion of the workover of well CSo-80, part of a three well programme at the onshore Fracción D asset, the well has been suspended as plans to install an electric submersible pump are developed. Fiona MacAulay, chief executive of Echo Energy, said: "We are pleased that this second well in the ...

