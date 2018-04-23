(WebFG News) - Sales of US existing homes rose more than expected in March, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. Sales were up 1.1 % to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.60m from 5.54m in February. Economists had been expecting a rate of 5.55m. Despite the increase, sales were still down 1.2% compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, the median price of an existing home was $250,400, up 5.8% from March 2017 and marking the 73rd straight month of year-over-year gains. Total ...

