(WebFG News) - Iran warned it's ready to retaliate and pursue its nuclear weapons programme should US President Donald Trump decide to withdraw his country from the deal that brought Tehran's nuclear programme to a halt in 2015. Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Trump's threats to restore the sanctions that were lifted in 2015 would send a "dangerous message" that the US wasn't to be trusted. Trump had stated on multiple occasions in the past that the deal struck by former ...

