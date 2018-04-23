Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2018) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy Ltd. (CSE: SHP), announced today that Natasha Tsai, CPA, CA, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Shoal Point.

Ms. Tsai is a Chartered Professional Accountant with Malaspina Consultants Inc. Prior thereto, she was a senior accountant with Grant Thornton LLP. She has been providing CFO and/or controller services to issuers since 2008 and has significant corporate finance and listed company experience in several sectors. She is currently CFO of several listed companies, including Hello Pal International Inc., ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. and Zinc One Resources Inc. She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The core assets of the Company are its oil and gas interests in western Newfoundland.

