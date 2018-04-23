The "Europe Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis is expected to reach USD 30,510.9 million by 2025 from USD 17,988.9 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the market are increased prevalence of diabetes and hypertension and preference of patients for dialysis treatment over kidney transplant, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in the Europe region is leading in U.K.

The Europe hemodialysis market is segmented on the basis of modality into conventional long-term, short daily and nocturnal. In 2018, conventional long-term market is expected to dominate market with 43.5% market share and is expected to reach USD 10,714.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

