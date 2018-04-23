

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) said it believes that Akorn Inc.'s (AKRX) lawsuit is without foundation, because Akorn failed to fulfill several closing conditions. Among others, Fresenius' independent investigation found material breaches of FDA1 data integrity requirements relating to Akorn's operations. Fresenius said it will take all necessary and appropriate measures to vigorously contest the claims.



Akorn, Inc. filed a lawsuit today against Fresenius at the Court of Chancery in Delaware, USA, for the termination of the merger agreement.



Akorn argued that Fresenius was obliged to close the transaction because all closing conditions of the merger agreement, except FTC clearance, were met.



