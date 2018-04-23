Regulatory News:

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting 31 MARCH 2018 24 028 438 33 822 276

A total number of 33 822 276 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 321 374 voting rights attached to the 321 374shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180423005613/en/

Contacts:

JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA