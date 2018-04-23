Adoption of all the resolutions

At the Teleperformance (Paris:RCF) Ordinary General Meeting, held on April 20, 2018 in Paris under the chairmanship of Daniel Julien, shareholders adopted all the resolutions submitted to their vote.

The Shareholders' Meeting notably approved the 2017 statutory and consolidated financial statements and the proposed dividend of €1.85 per share, up +42.3% compared with last year. The ex-dividend date is April 25, 2018 and the payment date is April 27, 2018.

In addition, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the renewal of the terms of office of five directors: Ms. Emily Abrera and Messrs. Daniel Julien, Stephen Winningham, Bernard Canetti and Jean Guez. This renewal will allow to sustain the Board's diversity in terms of expertise, skills and nationalities, its balance in terms of gender representation and its independence.

The Shareholders Meeting also ratified the temporary appointment of Patrick Thomas as a Lead Independent Director. Teleperformance's governance is thus aligned with best market practices.

The voting results per resolution are available on Teleperformance's corporate website (www.teleperformance.com - Investor Relations/General Meetings section).

Teleperformance (RCF ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: RCF FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

