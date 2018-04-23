The "Europe Aromatic Compounds Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe aromatic compounds market is expected to reach 22,012.73 Thousand Tons by 2025 from 16,837.66 Thousand Tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increased demand of aromatic compounds due to the increased demand of aromatic compounds in gasoline, crude oil or petroleum industry, increased usage of benzene and toluene in pharmaceuticals and growth in detergent industry.

The Europe aromatic compounds market is segmented on the basis of source, type, end use and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Europe aromatic compounds market is segmented based on source into three notable segments; reformate, pyrolysis gasoline and coke oven light oil. The aromatic compounds market is dominated by reformate with 70.7% market share in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period.

The Europe aromatic compounds market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; benzene, xylene and toluene. Benzene is further segmented into its derivative as ethylbenzene, cumene, cyclohexane, chlorobenzene and alkyl benzene. Xylene is further segmented into its derivative as p-xylene, m-xylene and o-xylene.

