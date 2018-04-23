

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has opened an in-depth investigation into Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) acquisition of music recognition app Shazam.



The European Union set a September 4 deadline to investigate concerns that buying Shazam would give Apple access to commercially sensitive data about users of rival music-streaming services. It will also check if Apple Music competitors would be harmed if Apple were to stop Shazam referring customers to them.



'Access to such data could allow Apple to directly target its competitors' customers and encourage them to switch to Apple Music. As a result, competing music streaming services could be put at a competitive disadvantage,' the EU said.



