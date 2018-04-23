

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission said it has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Italy's bridge loan to Alitalia totalling 900 million euros constitutes State aid and whether it complies with EU rules for aid to companies in difficulty.



Alitalia is an Italian airline owned by the consortium Compagnia Aerea Italiana - CAI (51% shares) and Etihad Airways (49%). Alitalia has been in financial difficulty for a number of years. On 24 April 2017 Alitalia's staff rejected a cost-cutting plan, which meant that the shareholders decided not to provide additional financing to Alitalia. As a result, Alitalia was placed under extraordinary administration under Italian bankruptcy law on 2 May 2017.



In order to ensure financing of Alitalia during the period of extraordinary administration, the Italian State granted a 600 million euros bridge loan to Alitalia in May 2017. In October 2017, this loan was increased by an additional 300 million euros . The extraordinary administrators also started a tender procedure aimed at finding a buyer for Alitalia's assets.



In January 2018, Italy notified the total 900 million euros State loan granted to Alitalia as rescue aid within the meaning of EU State aid rules, namely the Commission's Rescue and Restructuring Aid Guidelines. This followed a number of complaints received by the Commission in 2017, alleging that the loan constitutes State aid that it is not compatible with the applicable EU rules.



The Commission said that its current view is that the State loan may constitute State aid. It will now investigate further whether the loan satisfies the conditions under the Guidelines. The Commission has concerns that the duration of the loan, extending from May 2017 until at least December 2018, exceeds the maximum duration of 6 months allowed for a rescue loan under the Guidelines. Furthermore, the Commission has doubts as to whether the aid is limited to the minimum necessary.



