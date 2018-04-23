Regulatory News:

ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, is today announcing that it has appointed Arnaud Lafforgue as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Arnaud Lafforgue has close to 20 years' experience in consulting and management roles in both financial and operational functions. During his past nine years with Grant Thornton, his duties have included being Head of Transaction Services responsible for the Operational Deal Services offering. In this role, he supported various businesses and investment funds with their divestments, acquisitions, reorganizations and post-acquisition integrations. He also led a number of information system overhaul projects and complex reorganization projects in France and further afield including in Morocco and the United Kingdom.

Arnaud Lafforgue graduated from the EM-Lyon business school and holds a master's degree in management from the University of Paris X. His career began as an organizational consultant with Arthur Andersen, and he then joined Kroll Talbot Hughes, a specialist in operational and financial corporate restructuring.

He will replace Laurent Gonthiez, who, after reaching an agreement with the company, has decided to take his career in a new direction, having devoted more than 10 years to Oncodesign's development.

"Arnaud will bring the benefit of his experience in financial and operational functions, both in France and internationally. We are delighted that he is joining our team, and truly believe that his skills and his expertise will prove invaluable to Oncodesign just as we embark on a new phase in our development, during which we aim to gain a whole new dimension and pursue ambitious new projects that will accelerate our development", commented Philippe Genne, Chairman, CEO and founder of Oncodesign. "I would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Laurent Gonthiez for his accomplishments and the support he has given me over the past ten years. On behalf of the whole team, we wish him all the very best for his future plans."

"I'm very happy to be joining the Oncodesign family at what is a very exciting time for the business, with its recent acquisitions and promising early clinical results", added Arnaud Lafforgue, Oncodesign's new Chief Financial Officer. "I can't wait to start working alongside my new colleagues for such a ground-breaking group. My roadmap for the future is clear: I'm going to use my experience to support Oncodesign's ambitious strategy and to help build a leader in precision medicine."

Founded over 20 years ago by Dr Philippe Genne, the Company's CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharma company dedicated to the precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 600 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis and medical imaging, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $46 billion in 2016 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and UCB. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster, Oncodesign has 220 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

