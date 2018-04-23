CBME South East Asia Summit 2018 to Create New Education, Exhibition and Networking Opportunities for the Child, Baby and Maternity Industry

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBME South East Asia 2018, the only B2B child, baby and maternity products trade fair in South East Asia, opens its doors from April 25-27 at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore, and is supercharged with the first-ever CBME South East Asia Summit

Industry experts, analysts and thought leaders will congregate at the event to share their knowledge, latest market trends, and industry know-how. Speakers include:

Garick Kea from Nielsen Singapore will share market insights with audiences on the overall demographic landscape of Southeast Asian countries and category trends

Windy Anggayasti from Kantar Worldpanel will talk about the secrets of successful retailer partnership in Asia

Kevin Shi Qiong, President of Shanghai Aiyingshi, and Jiang Tao, General Manager of Beijing Lijiababy, two of China's key retailers, will share their experience on how they turn a single store to a multi-million dollar business

Sharon Wong, Founder & CEO of Mothers Work Pte Ltd, will share her knowledge of consumer trends and the changing demand on products

Hari Vijayarajan from Lazada Singapore and Fransisca Krisantia Nugraha from Blibli (Indonesia) will give practical advice on how to adopt an omni-channel approach to retail business

Alexandra Dickson Leach, Managing Director of BLOOM & GROW, will talk about ways to launch a brand and keep consumers engaged

Diora Henson from Tickled Media will share how best to reach digital mum through her online consumption habits

Showcase of International Brands and Products

CBME South East Asia 2018 also brings together 150 international brands from various regions, such as Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Portugal, Singapore, Taiwan, the US, and Vietnam to the event. Brands include Agabang, BBV, bibi, Brillante, Daddy's Choice, FS Baby, INCY Interiors, infantino, Joan Miro, MIDI, Madei, Puzzlia, OZKIZ to name but a few.

The event will also be hosting a special showcase of Indonesian, Malaysian, Philippines and Thai brands and products. These products have been hand-picked to present the latest trends in the industry.

The fair has garnered the support of various country associations such as Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, Baby Product Association of Malaysia, Indonesian Toys Traders & Manufacturers Association, Mommy Mundo Philippines, and Thai Toy Association amongst others.

Honouring Long-Service Industry Contributors

The CBME AWARDS, one of the most prestigious events in the industry, is acknowledging key industry players of Southeast Asia with the CBME Industry Service Awards. Winners include associations, brands, distributors, retailers and individuals who have contributed to the advancement of the industry in the region.

CBME South East Asia 2018 is the venue for education, networking and trade. It is the perfect business platform for child, baby and maternity product buyers, retailers, manufacturers, distributors and suppliers to meet and do business in one venue.

CBME Southeast Asia is free to attend for all trade visitors. For more information, visit www.cbmesea.com

