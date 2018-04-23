

Holding(s) in Company



April 23, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)



+----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer or the | | |underlying issuer of existing | Shire plc | |shares to which voting rights are | (LEI: 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59) | |attached(ii): | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Other (please specify)(iii): | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Name |Susan Kilsby (Chairman of Shire plc and | | |proxy holder) | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered | | |office (if applicable) | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ | |Third parties holding ADRs on behalf of the| | |person identified in box 3 and shareholders| |Name |appointing (i) the Chairman of Shire plc as| | |proxy and (ii) a designate of Shire plc as | | |proxy. | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered | | |office (if applicable) | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold was|April 22, 2018 | |crossed or reached(vi): | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified |April 23, 2018 | |(DD/MM/YYYY): | | +----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ | | % of voting | % of voting | | | | | rights | rights through | Total of |Total number of | | | attached to | financial |both in % |voting rights of| | |shares (total | instruments | (8.A + |issuer(vii) | | | of 8. A) |(total of 8.B 1 | 8.B) | | | | | + 8.B 2) | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which |6.41% | |6.41% |912,293,361 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or reached| | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous | | | | | |notification (if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +------------------+--------------+----------------+----------+----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +---------------+-----------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Class/type of |Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +--------------+ +-----------------+--------------+ |ISIN code (if | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | Directive | Directive | | |2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | +---------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |JE00B2QKY057 | | | | | |(Shire plc | | | | | |Ordinary Shares| |58,466,123 | |6.41% | |of 5 pence | | | | | |each) | | | | | +---------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +---------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +---------------+--------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A | 58,466,123 | 6.41% | +---------------+-----------------------------+--------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +---------------+----------+------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights| | |financial |Expiration|Conversion |that may be acquired if|% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period(xi) |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +---------------+----------+------------+-----------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +---------------+----------+------------+-----------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +---------------+----------+------------+-----------------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +---------------+----------+------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. | | | |B 1 | | | +------------+-----------------------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) | +------------+-------------+-----------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ | |Number | | |financial |Expiration |Conversion |Physical or cash|of |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period (xi)|settlement(xii) |voting |rights | | | | | |rights | | +------------+-------------+-----------+----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+-------------+-----------+----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+-------------+-----------+----------------+-------+--------------+ | | | | | | | +------------+-------------+-----------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 | | | +----------------+-------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does | X | |not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or | | |indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +-----------------------------------------------------------+------------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the | | |voting rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with | | |the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv| | |)(please add additional rows as necessary) | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+---------+------------------+ | |% of voting rights | % of voting rights | | | |if it equals or is | through financial | Total of both if it equals | |Name(xv)| higher than the | instruments if it | or is higher than the | | | notifiable |equals or is higher | notifiable threshold | | | threshold |than the notifiable | | | | | threshold | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+ | | | | | +--------+-------------------+--------------------+----------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Name of the proxy holder |Susan Kilsby (Chairman of Shire plc) | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |The number and % of voting |58,440,653 / 6.41% | |rights held | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |The date until which the |The conclusion of Shire plc's Annual General | |voting rights will be held |Meeting to be held on April 24, 2018, or any | | |adjournment thereof. | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. Additional information(xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |The number of indirect voting rights includes 58,440,653 voting rights, being | |the maximum number of discretionary proxy votes held by the Chairman of Shire | |plc pursuant to proxies received in respect of the resolutions to be | |considered by shareholders at the Shire plc Annual General Meeting to be held | |on April 24, 2018. These voting rights will expire immediately upon the | |conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, or any adjournment thereof. The | |appointment of a proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of Shire plc from | |attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting. | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------+-----------------+ | Place of completion | Dublin, Ireland | +---------------------+-----------------+ | Date of completion | April 23, 2018 | +---------------------+-----------------+



